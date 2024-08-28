Washington.- An Army private who fled to North Korea just over a year ago will plead guilty to desertion and four other charges at Fort Bliss and take responsibility for his conduct, his attorney said Monday.

Travis King’s attorney, Franklin D. Rosenblatt, told The Associated Press that King intends to plead guilty to a total of five military offenses, including desertion and assault on an officer. Nine other offenses, including possession of sexual images of a minor, will be dropped and dismissed under the terms of the agreement.

King will have the opportunity, at a hearing on September 20 at Fort Bliss, Texas, to speak about his actions and explain what he did.

“He wants to take responsibility for the things he did,” Rosenblatt said.

In a separate statement, he added, “Travis is grateful to his friends and family who have supported him, and to all those outside his circle who did not prejudge his case based on the initial allegations.”

Rosenblatt declined to comment on the possible sentence his client could face. Desertion is a serious charge and can result in prison time.

The AP reported last month that both sides were in plea deal talks.

King crossed the heavily fortified border from South Korea in July 2023, becoming the first American detained in North Korea in nearly five years.

His escape to North Korea came shortly after he was released from a South Korean prison, where he had served nearly two months on assault charges.

About a week after his release from prison, military officials took him to the airport so he could return to Fort Bliss to face disciplinary action. He was escorted through customs, but instead of boarding the plane, he joined a civilian tour of the Korean border town of Panmunjom. Then he ran across the border, which is guarded by guards and often packed with tourists.

He was detained by North Korea, but after about two months, Pyongyang abruptly announced it would expel him. On September 28, he was flown back to Texas and has been in custody there.

In October, the U.S. military filed a series of charges against King under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, including desertion, striking and kicking other officers, illegal possession of alcohol, making a false statement and possession of a video of a minor engaged in sexual activity. Those allegations date back to July 10, the same day he was released from prison.