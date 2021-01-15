He may be a great stranger to the general cycling public, but surely from now on they will not forget his face. Or rather, his legs … We talk about Robert Forstemann, track cycling racer who has achieved multiple feats in his career, such as the bronze medal he achieved in the team speed test at the London 2012 Games, but that for His imposing physique has been viralized several times on social networks during the last times.

Due to his fondness for fitness, weightlifting and climbing, the German sports the most impressive physique of cycling, including the pistards, that usually have more muscular legs as it is a discipline that involves developing a lot of power in short periods of time.

It is not a simple pose or way of life for Forstemann, since thanks to his physique he also has shone in competition in Europeans (four golds, two silvers and three bronzes) and in World (one gold, one silver and three bronzes). The German team speed team will be more than grateful to their ‘Hulk’ …