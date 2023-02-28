Square Enix has announced that Bright Productionssoftware house behind the most recent Forspokenwill merge starting May 1 with Square Enix itself.

All this will not block the development studio in the work related to Forspoken: to be exact, let’s talk about the DLCs In Tanta We Trust, which will be released this summer and which will lead us to have adventures with Frey again.

An Update from Luminous Productions pic.twitter.com/fbDENflRhj — Luminous Productions (@LumiPro_EN) February 28, 2023

In the post, Luminous Productions explains: