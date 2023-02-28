Square Enix has announced that Bright Productionssoftware house behind the most recent Forspokenwill merge starting May 1 with Square Enix itself.
All this will not block the development studio in the work related to Forspoken: to be exact, let’s talk about the DLCs In Tanta We Trust, which will be released this summer and which will lead us to have adventures with Frey again.
An Update from Luminous Productions pic.twitter.com/fbDENflRhj
— Luminous Productions (@LumiPro_EN) February 28, 2023
In the post, Luminous Productions explains:
When we created Luminous Productions in 2018, our vision was to create triple-A games that blend technology and art, to bring completely new experiences.
Getting the chance to do that was like a dream come true. We’re happy to have been on this journey with you, and we look forward to continuing to create new experiences within the Square Enix family.
