According to Allison Rymer on her LinkedIn profile, Forspoken would be cost more than 100 million dollars. Rymer is the lead game writer at Square Enix, so she should be familiar with the subject, even if she shouldn’t be considered an inside source for the publisher.

The data emerged in the your job description at Luminous Productionsin which he worked on a $100,000,000+ budget AAA fantasy video game.

Another figure on the Forspoken budget had recently been reported, which spoke of 10 billion yen spent to make it (about 70 million euros). This was provided by MST Financial analyst David Gibson.

Square Enix did not provide official figures on development costs. He didn’t even mention sales, actually. He only announced that Forspoken has sold far below expectations and can therefore be considered a failure.

To find out more about the game, read our Forspoken review.