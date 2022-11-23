On the occasion of Milan Games Week & Cartoomics, Square Enix Ltd. and Luminous Productions, together with the distribution partner Plaion, will bring to Italy the first playable version of Forspoken, the new action role-playing game from the authors of Final Fantasy and other historical Square Enix titles . From November 25th to 27th, in the PlayStation area, inside Hall 16 (dedicated to videogame entertainment within the Gaming Zone sponsored by Gamestop) it will be possible to preview the game in the console version. In fact, visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of Athia and take on the role of Frey Holland, thanks to four PlayStation 5 game stations that will allow them to try the title for the first time in an Italian preview. Designed with the power of the new console in mind, Forspoken will allow Luminous Productions to put an end to a title that has been in the works for years, and already delayed twice before it hit the market. Forspoken will release simultaneously on PS5 and PC on January 24, 2023, and is available to pre-order now. The Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust DLC will be available in the summer of 2023.