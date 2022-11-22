If you are looking for some good reason to participate in the Milan Games Week & Cartoons 2022and you are eagerly awaiting the release of Forspokenthen you might find it interesting to know that there will be a playable version for the first time in Italy.

From the 25 to the November 27thin fact, it will be possible to try this title by hand SQUARE ENIX And Bright Productionswhich will be proposed at the area Playstation in Gaming Zones from gamestop with four gaming stations Playstation 5.

Forspoken is outgoing on PS5 And pc through Steam, Epic Games Store And Microsoft Store from the January 24, 2023.

For more information about it, here is the official press release!

Source: Plaion