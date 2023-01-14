PlayStation Game Size, a well-known Twitter account that deals with revealing the dimensions of games arriving on the PlayStation Store, has indicated the Forspoken weightthe open world action game from Square Enix to be released on January 24, 2023. The PS5 version of the adventure will weigh 87.275GB.

It is precisely the weight of the version 1.000.001 of Forspoken. This means that the weight will change, even if only slightly, with the arrival of the inevitable post-launch updates. Furthermore, let’s talk about the PS5 version: the game is also planned for PC and we don’t know in detail how much it will weigh in this format, even if we don’t expect completely different figures.

PlayStation Game Size also reminds that the Forspoken pre-loads will be available starting January 22, 2023, which is two days before the official release of the game. If you have pre-ordered (or will pre-order in time) the game, you can download it in advance and then calmly download the 87 (and more) GB of the video game.

Forspoken is a open world action RPG. We play Frey, a girl from New York who has been transported by a portal to the world of Athia, a magical kingdom where a strange corruption is corrupting creatures and people, turning them into monsters. To govern this kingdom are the Tantas, matriarchs who have become evil. Frey, with the support of a talking bracelet.

Frey has a number of elemental magical powers, which can also be used in combination to activate unique effects. The game also relies heavily on movement, with a magical parkour system that allows Forspoken’s protagonist to move very quickly, exploring and collecting useful items for missions and upgrades.

