Forspoken it’s exclusive to PC and PS5, at least at launch, but does the game really require the new generation of hardware to play? According to a VG247 interview with Forspoken director Takeshi Aramaki, the answer is “yes”, since the game was designed to take advantage of PS5 and its controller from scratch.”

“From the very early stages of designing the game, we always thought about making something that could be done only on PS5. The goal of harnessing the full power of the game has been pursued since day one. So I don’t think it would be possible to have Forspoken on PS4, in terms of engine, graphics and gameplay.”

“For the PS5, the haptic feedback it’s something we really wanted to explore – we ourselves think it’s a really cool feature and we wanted to see what it could do. The same goes for the visual effects. […] We also wanted to put spells in people’s hands, so they could hear them properly, as well as see them, as they cast them. […] In the game, Frey has a bracelet on her right arm. Her magic pours out of her fingertips. And you, the player, have the color corresponding to the magic you’re using in the controller, and you also have Cuff talking to you through DualSense.”

According to Aramaki, Forspoken it was specifically optimized for the Sony platform. “In terms of platform, the game will be released for both PS5 and PC. But it was created from the beginning with the capabilities of the PS5 in mind and therefore has been optimized for this platform.”

This is what the director says. Of course this doesn’t mean that the game will be badly optimized on PC (or at least we hope).

A test mode was also recently made available on PS5 and the team explained that the demo missions were created on purpose, they do not represent the final game.