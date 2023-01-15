PowerPyx has unveiled the Trophies of the PS5 version of Forspoken a few days before the game’s release date. None require you to complete the game on a particular difficulty level, but there are various extra activities that could add to the number of hours you play overall should you decide to go for Platinum.

The list includes 54 trophies, including that of Platinum, 2 gold, 7 of silver and 44 of bronze. 12 trophies are related to the continuation of the story. Although their descriptions are vague, we have preferred not to include the list on our pages, to avoid spoiling any possible surprises. In any case, if you are interested, you can find it, at the moment only in English, on the portal PowerPyx.

As mentioned at the beginning, no Forspoken trophies are linked to the difficulty, so if you want you can play the game on an Easy level and still be able to get all the trophies, including Platinum. On the other hand, objectives related to side quests abound, extra activity and the achievement of specific goals, such as enhancing all of Frey’s spells and visiting 100 points of interest, which will inevitably take a long time.

One of the longest on paper is “Kit and Caboodle” which requires you to obtain every piece of equipment (excluding those from optional missions) and “Archivist” which requires you to complete the archive, fortunately only 80%. There are also Trophies linked to the performance of particular actions in battle, such as “Knock ‘Em Dead”, which requires you to knock down three or more enemies with a single hit of Surge Magic.

Forspoken will be available from January 24, 2023 for PS5 and PC. The size of the PlayStation version and the preload start date were recently revealed.