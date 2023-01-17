Forspoken returns to show itself on video, in this case with a trailer published by Square Enix which features the characteristics of the version pc of the game, which as you know will also be available on PS5 starting January 24th.

Faced with impressive system requirements, the PC version of Forspoken will deliver numerous graphic customizationssupport for FSR 2.0 technology, the ability to play with the controller or mouse and keyboard, faster loading thanks to SSDs and support for widescreen up to 32:9, albeit only in gameplay sequences.

In short, the title developed by Luminous Productions could potentially find its ideal location on the Windows platform, but as mentioned, to make it run at its best and therefore take advantage of all the advanced features, you will need to have a high-end configuration.

Forspoken tells the story of Frey Holland, an American girl who finds herself projected into the magical world of Athia, in possession of a magical bracelet, Cuff, which speaks to her and gives her extraordinary magical powers: a resource she will have to exploit to find a way to return home.

The place where he is, however, needs his help: men and animals have been transformed into monsters and the territory is dominated by a coven of witches who terrorize the few survivors. Will we be able to help them?

While waiting for the review, we tried Forspoken last month, in London: you can find our impressions of the game in the article.