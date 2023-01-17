SQUARE ENIX has released a new trailer dedicated to Forspokenwhich previews all the exclusive features of the edition pc. Unlike its console counterpart, PC gamers will have the option to customize the graphics settings of the game in order to fully exploit the potential of its platform. Other unique features include:

possibility to choose whether to play with keyboard and mouse or with a controller

ultra-fast uploads thanks to the support of Samsung SDDs

sharp performance thanks to the support of AMD FSR 2

function support super widescreen up to 32:9 but only for the gameplay phases

ability to customize graphics settings

But that is not all. Players who pre-order the Digital Standard Edition for PC will receive as a bonus three pieces of equipment useful for their adventure: the Elite cloakthe Spectral Combo Necklace and the Nails Prismatic explosion.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that Forspoken will be available worldwide starting from next February 24 on PlayStation 5 and PC. As always, I wish you a good vision!

