SQUARE ENIX has released a new trailer for Forspoken in which we will be able to preview the magical parkour used by Frey in the game. The protagonist will in fact be able to use her new powers to more easily cross the lands of Athia and thus discover all the secrets of this mysterious world in which she found herself without knowing why. You can find more information on magical parkour in the press release at the end of the article.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that Forspoken will be available from January 24, 2023 on PlayStation 4 and PC. Good vision!

8 parkour skills from Forspoken to make Frey a spell casting acrobat

Getting around Forspoken is as spectacular as it is fun, thanks to incredible magic-enhanced parkour moves.

When Frey Holland is catapulted into Athia’s mysterious world, things quickly become clear: it’s not just about her new home. It will be a real playground available to her.

The heroine of Forspoken is able to perform amazing magic-enhanced parkour moves with which to jump, spin, push and pounce anywhere with extreme agility. Take a closer look at how this all works in our new insight into parkour.

What exactly is Frey doing in this video? Read on and you’ll find out more about the parkour skills available to him and how to use them.

Flow

This is one of Frey’s main powers and the beating heart of parkour in Forspoken.

It is activated by holding down the circle key: in this state, Frey whizzes through the world at an astounding speed and with extraordinary grace. He will automatically jump over small rocks and ledges, climb small walls and do everything he can to continue in the direction you indicate. Of course, there are limits. Using Flux alone will not cause her to cross a cliff face or reach the top of a tall building, and it also requires stamina. To truly move in style, you need to combine Flow with Frey’s other moves and learn how to chain them together. It’s a bit like the foundation of a system that, rather than letting the game do everything automatically, gives you full control of the move. The more you play well, the better you will move, and the more phenomenal Frey will look.

Momentum

The Momentum skill allows you to have a faster Flow rate thanks to timely button play.

Using Flux, you will occasionally see flames emanating from Frey for a short time. Press the circle button when you see this visual cue and she will sprint forward keeping her pace faster. As if that weren’t enough, she also allows you to maintain top speeds while restoring some of the stamina. All of this well explains how simple Forsaken’s parkour system is to learn and yet conveys a genuine sense of mastery. Inexperienced players can get along well with Basic Flow, but seasoned players who take advantage of Momentum can go faster and farther for longer.

Swaying

Do you want to quickly increase your speed? Then Sway is the one for you.

With this move, Frey kicks the ground to accelerate. Press X at the right moment and Frey will perform a short jump forward. By pressing X again when he lands, you can continue sprinting forward at blazing speeds. This skill is beneficial because it is another move that saves you stamina. Many skills draw on this resource, and when it runs out, Frey’s current run ends as well. Sometimes it’s helpful to take a break at the right time, as Frey’s stamina recharges quickly when he’s not using a skill. That’s why skills like Sway and Momentum are particularly useful. They do not consume stamina and allow you to greatly increase the duration of a normal run. The better you play, the longer you can enjoy the Flow… and the better you will feel!

Climbing

With Flusso you can climb walls up to a certain height, but to go even higher you have to learn Climbing.

This ability allows Frey to create temporary supports to give herself momentum upward. You can use it to give yourself the momentum you need to reach the top of a structure or to keep moving around the world non-stop. Being able to take advantage of an extra jump is great, but do you know what would be even better? To be able to take advantage of an extra extra jump. Speaking of which…

Climbing

With Climbing you can go even higher by making multiple jumps in quick succession.

As the name suggests, Climbing allows Frey to reach incredible heights, unattainable with a normal jump: that extra height is a real game changer, because you can reach otherwise inaccessible areas and gives you additional opportunities to make moves of parkour processed. Maybe it’s not the most flashy skill in Frey’s repertoire, but for sure you’ll notice the difference!

Thrust

Thrust, on the other hand, is definitely eye-catching!

By pressing the square button, Frey will throw a magical chain that will draw her to what the chain has connected with. This is useful for moving forward in situations where you would otherwise fall off a ledge, or for circumventing scenarios that may slow your sprint forward. Alternatively, you can hold the square button to slow down the action and target specific areas you want Frey to be drawn to. While Boost allows you to clip onto any wall, it is really effective when targeting certain objects found around the world. These allow Frey to swing forward at incredible speeds or launch into the air!

Fluctuation

Thanks to Flow, Climb, Climb and Push you have reached the summit, but now you have to descend quickly: what do you do? Use Fluctuation, of course!

This essential skill allows Frey to manipulate gravity itself to cushion any fall. Just hold the X button while in the air and you will gently descend to the bottom at a controlled speed. Clearly, the use of him goes far beyond simple survival: he is also fantastic in simple situations of movement. Floating allows you to effortlessly overcome great distances: do you want to reach the other side of a ravine or jump from building to building? In many cases, all you need to do is glide over to where you want to go. But be careful: you will always be on a slow descent, so when you are walking great distances it is best to combine this with other parkour skills such as Push.

Slipping

The water slows you down, hinders your path, and often hides monstrosities with many teeth that can’t wait to tear you apart. In other words, it is parkour’s bitter enemy.

Unless you have the Sliding skill. You’ve probably seen it in the trailers before. Allows Frey to glide on the surface of the water. This skill, once acquired, automatically activates when you use Flow near bodies of water; just hold circle to start surfing. The speed and style with which you can move make every lake, river and sea a stage on which to perform at your best. The ability is especially useful when battling some of the aforementioned wet monsters, as it allows you to run around them. Or, more precisely, to slip around them forming rings.

Forspoken is a game in which just moving around is addicting. The point is not so much to go from point A to point B, but rather to get there with skill and style. It is up to you to find out how to combine these different magical abilities to get the feeling of “floating” in the world, and when you do it will be extremely satisfying and fun.