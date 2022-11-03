SQUARE ENIX has released a new trailer and an in-depth dedicated to magic that we will be able to use in Forspoken. In the role of Frey Holland we will in fact be able to control the natural elements to generate powerful spells with which to defend ourselves from the dangers that haunt the world of Athia.

Talking with PlayStation Blogthe lead visual effect artist Ryota Nozoe revealed some background on the making of spells. The software house in fact wanted to create something organic, so that elements such as fire or rocks did not appear out of nowhere, also avoiding the use of evocation circles or similar techniques. One of the details established early in development was the choice of use geometric patterns for magicin order to maintain a consistent visual style throughout the game.

Before leaving you to the video I remind you that Forspoken will be available worldwide starting from 24 January 2023 on PlayStation 5 and PC. As always, we wish you a good view.

Forspoken – Deep Dive: Magic Combat

Source: SQUARE ENIX