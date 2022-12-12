Forspoken is the protagonist of an interesting comparison videos made by ElAnalistaDeBits, who analyzing demos and trailers the game’s debut revealed the presence of a substantial downgrade as regards the graphics sector.

We know that users’ reactions to the Forspoken demo were mixed, but the discussion here is purely technical: compared to the Forspoken announcement trailer, it seems that the developers have descended to obvious compromises in terms of lighting, textures, geometries and details.

The game demo includes the three graphics modes which we will find in the final version. The Quality mode offers better textures and visual distance in the face of a resolution that averages around 1728p aiming for 30 fps.

The mode Ray tracing obviously decreases the resolution, 1512p on average, as well as the sharpness of the textures and the visual distance in the face of improved shadows in some respects, but the technology is applied neither to reflections nor to global illumination. It also doesn’t seem to work on everything on the screen.

Performance mode suffers from some pop-up problem and drops resolution down to a dynamic 1440p with temporal reconstruction, but despite these sacrifices it fails to deliver a solid and consistent 60-frame frame rate.

The game supports 120Hzbut in this case it doesn’t run at more than 1440p regardless of the graphic mode chosen: in Quality and Ray Tracing it reaches 40 fps in this way, but the Performance mode remains at 60 fps: the 120 frames per second are never reached.