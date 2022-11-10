The new trailer from Forspoken is dedicated to the exploration of Athiathe large and fascinating world that is the backdrop to the adventures of Frey, the protagonist of the game produced by Square Enix.

After the video on Frey’s movements and magical parkour and the trailer dedicated to magic-based fights, here is a further study focused in this case on the scenario by Forspoken.

Catapulted on Athia, Frey is faced with a splendid but tormented land due to a phenomenon called Break, which has devastated the landscapes and transformed people and animals into ferocious and savage beasts.

Inside theopen world of Forspoken we will be able to try our hand at various activities and visit peculiar places, complete challenges as more complex and face fights that will put us to the test.

Forspoken will be available starting from January 24 in the PC and PS5 versions: it will also arrive on Xbox, but it will take a long time: over 700 days.