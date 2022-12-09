Forspoken will be released next month but PlayStation 5 players can already experience Frey’s adventure thanks to a demos published on the Sony console. Many have already tried it for several hours and are having their say online. For the moment it seems that the reactions are very different from each other, with enthusiastic reviews and others completely negative.

For example, a Reddit user defines it as “the best demo i ever played‘, stating that ‘From time to time, I think we all feel like something was tailor-made for us, and that’s how I feel about Forspoken. After playing the demo for over 3 hours, I can’t describe how in love I am with this game.”

Another Reddit user says, “I’m really glad they released a demo,” so I can put off buying Forspoken. The user states that “everything is bad“, citing unintuitive controls, blurry graphics, inconsistent performance, and saying that “combat is clunky, slow, and just not fun.”

Clearly the opinions are very different depending on the user. All we can say is PS5 gamers should try the demo for yourself to understand if Forspoken is for them or if it is not suitable for their taste.

Forspoken, we remind you, is an open world action game that takes us to the kingdom of Athia, a magical world in which the protagonist – Frey – is teleported. The girl teams up with a talking bracelet and obtains a series of magical elemental powers that allow her to fight against the correct creatures of Athia as well as perform large and agile parkour movements within the world. The plot follows the Tantas, correct matriarchs, and Frey’s attempt to restore peace to this world.

Tell us, will you try the demo? Finally, we leave you with the trailer released yesterday.