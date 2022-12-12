There Forspoken demos will not reflect its final quality, at least as far as the side quests and the tutorial. Creative director Raio Mitsuno told Gematsu in a new interview that these demo side missions were built specifically for the demo.

“It was about “fetch quest” type side missions in terms of structure, such as: you achieve these five objectives and then you fight a boss,” Mitsuno said of the Forspoken demo at Tokyo Game Show 2022, which is the same demo that PS5 players are experiencing now .

“The full game it wasn’t designed that way. It was created specifically for that demo,” Mitsuno continues. In another part of the new interview, the creative director explains to Gematsu that the TGS demo was “a game demo specially made to give an idea of ​​the parkour mechanics and of magic”.

Frey can move with great agility with Forspoken

The demo doesn’t show the initial phase of the game after all, but is set a little later (exactly somewhere in the game we don’t know for now). The point is the player should reach those spaces at a time when they are already familiar with the game and have already gone through the regular Forspoken tutorial.

As explained, the point of the demo is to allow players to test the core of the gameplay, ie parkour and magic: at first, however, it could be a bit complex to understand how it all works. Perhaps including a more in-depth tutorial would help some players understand the mechanics more easily.

As we already told you, the fans who tried the demo have opposite reactions, what do you think?