Square Enix’s game technical director has praised the PlayStation console’s SSD drive.

Despite the fact that it is taking time to arrive, Forspoken is still one of the most anticipated titles by players for the year 2022. The work of Luminous Productions Together with Square Enix it premieres on PC and PS5, and precisely on the Sony console it benefits from various improvements and features offered by the hardware.

However, his technical director Teppei Ono He has not wanted to insist on the resolution, ray tracing or haptic feedback of the DualSense, but has put the spotlight on the loading times under one second that users of the new generation PlayStation console will enjoy, varying between 2 and 20 seconds on PC.

On PS5 it will be under a second, less than on PC“PS5 boasts incredibly fast load times thanks to dedicated hardware,” he says in a interview. “Equipped with an M.2 SSD, gamers will be able to enjoy themselves without worrying about loading times, both on PS5 and PC.” In the case of the Sony machine it is especially striking as it is an open worldsince currently very few approach figures below one second when loading the mapping.

After its delay of the first half of the year, Forspoken is scheduled to launch on PC and PlayStation 5 for the next October 11th. Although its exclusivity on consoles temporarily, on PC it will have the best version at a graphic level, benefiting from Microsoft and AMD technology in sections such as ambient occlusion, reflections and noise suppression.

More about: Forspoken, PS5, Loading Time, Luminous Productions and Square Enix.