Since long before its launch, it was seen from leagues that Forspoken It was going to be a game that was criticized a lot, that’s because it had to be delayed a couple of times to finally receive the final version of the game. And now that it has reached the hands of many players, unfortunately it has suffered from terrible ratings in its two available versions.

Based on what you see in the page comments Metacriticusers agree that the writing is deficient, particularly for the protagonist Frey, whom some find irritating, obnoxious and dorky. Also the combat would be superficial, the open world is empty, disappointing graphics, they even talk about downgrading.

It is worth commenting that at this time the score of the version of playstation 5 is 3.7 and that of pc it fared worse, scoring just 2.5 overall, making arguments about optimization. And it is that resources considered as high-end equipment are requested, when in the end it does not end up being seen as something highly demanding.

There are also players giving feedback based on the demo offered on both platforms, so they tested a build that is clearly different from the final version of the release. With this type of reception, it is possible that Square Enix don’t want to bet on a sequel, it might even be the last high caliber game for Luminous Productions.

Via: playstation life style

Editor’s note: The development team is surely not having a good time at the moment, they could even be afraid that it will sell them as it happened with some other studios a few months ago.