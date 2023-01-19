Someone broke day one of Forspokenas evidenced by first impressions that are coming online. In particular, on the Resetera forum a user has published a real one reviewcomplete with a vote (7/10 for the record).

Elsewhere, a long video of the gameplay, but here let’s focus on the text, which speaks of a title with excellent parkour and combat mechanics, but limited by the writing, dubbing and some graphic elements, defined as mediocre, such as the facial animations of some interlude sequences. It should be specified that the piece was written after defeating the first of the four main bosses, i.e. after about seven hours of play.

THE fights were defined as difficult, even on normal mode, with enemies hitting hard and dodging not protecting from damage. In short, one must always be on the alert. The variety of opponents was also considered adequate, including zombies, shielded creatures, flying enemies and more.

As for the open world, it speaks of typical choices such as the presence of points of interest to visit to find enemies or specific events. In short, the overall judgment is good, especially for the fundamental elements.

For the rest we remind you that Forspoken will be available starting January 24, 2023 on PC and PS5.