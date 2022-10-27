It seems that Forspoken is finally concrete, thus approaching the final release date set for January 24, 2023. A further delay would have an aftertaste of tragicomic, so there is a good chance that what was shown with the new trailer can actually be experienced firsthand in a few months.

The magical parkour is at the center of this new video, in which we can see Frey, the protagonist of the title, using different skills to move far and wide in the fantastic land of Athia. The skills are different, some of which also consume stamina, but there seem to be several ways to overcome the problem.

The moves worthy of Michael Scott are not particularly original but show all the peculiarities of the Luminous Engine, with its millions of particles. You can run ultra fast, create platforms to jump on or even create a water bubble to cushion the fall. Obviously, a classic grapple is not missing either.

All this, however, is also usable in combat against the strange beasts offered by Forspoken, but you can find everything in detail in the video below.