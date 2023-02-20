Apparently the definitive version of Forspoken that we played (our review here), turned out to be be quite different than expected early in development. We are not only referring to the graphic downgrade that has been talked about a lot, but also and above all of history.

Already a few months ago the journalist Alex Donaldson he said that several sources close to him had stated that Forspoken is quite different from the initial draft that had been proposed, and now the writer of the story also comes to echo it Gary Whittainterviewed by youtuber Charalanahzard, who he defined the game really “unrecognizable”.

The writer stated that Square Enix contacted him about 5-6 years ago with the original concept of Forspoken, which has since changed so much that the only thing that recalls his contribution (in the final version of the game ed) is the name of the world of Athia. Whitta had in fact refused to work in the reworked concept of Square Enix once he was proposed to him.

The only thing that is still not clear, is Why the Japanese company has decided to make such drastic changes, a question that is probably destined to grip players for a long time. Given the public response to the game, even Square Enix itself sooner or later will / will have to say something to the players about it, especially with a certain Final Fantasy XVI in the pipeline.