Forspoken has arrived second in the Japanese sales chart of Playstation Storebehind only Monster Hunter Rise, but before One Piece Odyssey.

It is a good result or, at least, it gives the impression of being so, especially considering the negativity that the game of Square Enix she’s been hanging around since pretty much the moment of the announcement.

Whereas in USA in the same month it finished seventh, we can certainly say that it doesn’t seem like a complete disaster in terms of sales, even if the result will then have to be quantified by the publisher, also given that it is generally a very weak month. Before making judgments, you should know the publisher’s expectations and development costs, given that as we well know, in the world of video games it is often not enough to sell millions of copies to break even. Let’s see the complete ranking of the best-selling games of January 2022 on the PS Store.