How many times as a child have you imagined some superhero passing by your window while you were in the backseat of a car, or seeing some wardrobe open ready to take you to a magical world where bears talk and a castle houses a renowned school of magic? We launched into the world of Forspoken, a bit like when adventure calls and you’re on your sofa; or maybe you’re a New York girl with no one and a soul decidedly at the antipodes of the classic style of the hero, like Frey. Taking the call, despite the fears circulating on the net regarding the PC requirements of the game and the doubts raised after playing the demo, we launched into battle with this dragon called review, so you can understand if Forspoken can be the adventure you’ve been looking for. But be careful: although in fantasy the distinction between good and evil is often clear, in reality there are always nuances, and Forspoken is not excluded.

A portal to the fantastic

The Forspoken adventure puts us in the shoes of Frey Holland, a girl who grew up in an adoptive family in an adoptive family – given the complete absence of her parents and the finding in swaddling clothes inside a tunnel – who has always managed to survive. Although the incipit could be an end in itself, her origins (and her origin from Hell’s Kitchen, a New York neighborhood) will become fundamental for the characterization of the character.

In fact, the girl, having found a strange bracelet, will find herself in a world where skyscrapers and the lights of manhattan they are replaced by ancient ruins and corrupted creatures, the same corruption that seems not to touch her and that will set in motion a series of changes that will affect the young girl’s future.

It is not strange to find a narrative plot of this kind: the foundations are based on the classic young adult novel (and on productions also seen in other media): a young woman with no place in the world who, transported to a fantastic elsewhere, tries to find her way and understand her goal in life. We have seen many trips of this kind: just think of The Chronicles of Narniaif we want a more classic fantasy, or something more urban like Shadowhunters. Over the last few years, this genre of fiction has begun to gain ground: the amount of novels – often real series – has increased exponentially.

However, a working incipit is not enough for a proper plot, e Forspoken it is irrefutable proof of this: although the foundations are there – undermined by a serious problem due to the secondary missions and a decidedly tedious dialogue system – some developments seem a little too fast (considering that we are talking about an open world with a modest duration) and even if well-structured twists manage to shake everything up a bit, the bite that carries on the flow of the narrative in a fluid and interesting way is missing.

Instead, the one linked to the contrast between the fantasy world and the New York world is a completely different story: the girl protagonist of Forspoken comes from manhattanand you hear: the fact that there is no Italian dubbing allows you to fully enjoy the interpretation Of Ella Balinska how Frey, with all its idioms and with its speech full of profanity of all kinds. Just the contrast between this talk of hers and the more “high fantasy” climate in terms of lexicon of the world of Athia will create interesting interludes, especially with the secondary characters and with headsetthis strange talking bracelet that will accompany Frey.

For the rest, the setting created by the development team holds up – even if it would have left room for truly vast possibilities, reduced for some reason – and the constitution of the world also follows the stylistic features of the novels from which it is inspired: Athia it was a prosperous world before the arrival of Ruin, some anathema that corrupts anyone. Before that, this land was divided into four regions (Junoon, Praenost, Avoalet and Visoria), each controlled by a Tanthasorceresses of unprecedented power who bestowed blessings and aid on the entire population.

A cauldron of magic

If the plot could definitely do more, the gameplay is something very interesting: the game system allows Frey to use very powerful magic, all to be managed with direct attacks and support moves: the former, designed to damage enemies, will allow you to take out as many as possible, while the latter, to be exploited at opportune moments, will allow you to recover, block any enemies or even move them around the map. During the game, the protagonist will be able to unlock new branches of magic, and by enhancing the right skills it will be possible to create an increasingly effective combat system, which in the long run will make you really entertained.

It’s a pity that to get there you will have to pedal a lot: this is a way to accompany the player in discovering Frey’s power – something that certainly didn’t help in the demo considering that two branches of magic were already available, without too many explanations – which only after a few hours of play will allow you to vary as needed. Because after all, being able to change the type of magic (which you could also do through some moves which, in fact, will give greater benefits if placed in chains) is what makes the combat system of Forspoken something unique.

Speaking of the game system, Frey will be able to aim almost automatically, with a system of target similar to soulslike which will allow you to target any single enemies but which in large groups will not even serve that much. To make everything more dynamic, then the magic parkour takes care of it, a move that will allow you to consume energy to run among the ruins of Athia and which, in combat, will give you the possibility of dodging enemy blows in a spectacular way (perhaps even responding to some).

Speaking instead ofopen worldthe game suffers a couple of critical points: first of all, the side missions are really anachronistic, with things to do capable of breaking (in negative) the pace of the game and dialogues with slow NPCs (which if you try to jump will also create an artifact result with fragmented audio and staggered screen video), while in the second place the variety of the proposed world. This is not an aesthetic problem (even if proposing Junoon and its beige-colored ruins as the first area, seasoned with kilometers of fog does not help (just get to the second area to see something different and much more pleasant at a glance eye), but how much of what it contains. In fact, monuments and chests will allow you to upgrade Frey (with sources of Mana to spend on acquiring skills that you can find practically everywhere), the game in the end offers only a few variations on the theme, starting from extremely strong mutant monsters up to linear dungeons that will make you collide with enemies of various types.

For heaven’s sake, we’re not saying it’s not fun walking around Athia with the magical parkour, jumping from area to area, fighting enemies and unlocking upgrades for Frey, but we certainly expected something more from Forspoken. Regardless, the level of difficulty is felt during the adventure, to the point that it certainly becomes necessary to unlock new spells, as well as enhance the protagonist’s equipment consisting of the cape, the necklace and the nails (which Frey will be able to paint with motifs to get power-ups). A crafting table will also allow you to improve the stats and bonuses of the first two pieces of equipment, as well as create consumables with the resources you find around.

From a technical point of view, unfortunately the game lacks quality: even in the versions Ray tracing And Quality Mode (which favors quality while maintaining a stable frame rate), some things like backdrops and faces – especially facial expressions in dialogue – just don’t work that much. The game makes the most of it in mode though Performancethanks to the stable 60 FPS (which can also be set variable up to 120Hz).

The salvation of Athia

Forspoken is a set of good intentions: the combat system it’s a lot of fun, and it gets better as you progress through the game, and the story of the game expands from stage to stage, offering interesting ideas. Unfortunately, on the other hand, the whole castle collapses under a not too defined open world and a decidedly short longevity for a similar title (even if the endgame allows you to add a few hours). All this is a pity, because the plot tells a multifaceted character, not the classic spotless hero but more a unfortunate thrown into a succession of much larger events; all together, however, makes Forspoken a game that is definitely worth trying, to be experienced first-hand if only for that unique and adrenaline-pumping combat system.

We are not faced with a wasted opportunity, if we consider the canons of this narrative thread, because in the end Forspoken is about redemption, about doing something right and useful in life, but also about understanding that there is always a light at the end of the tunnel. Perhaps the message is conveyed a little subtly, but if there is one thing that could certainly work it is precisely the empathetic connection with Frey, an ordinary girl from a rowdy city like New York, who speaks in New York slang and who interjects every 3 words with a bad word. Because deep down Athia (and beyond) doesn’t need a knight without blemish, but more a person full of flaws, who knows what’s right and what’s wrong, above all because he’s seen the wrong up close.