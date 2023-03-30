Square Enix announced the return to the lands of Athia as frey holland with a new story in the form of DLC for Forspoken which bears the name In Tanta We Trust which will be available from May 26, 2023 for PS5 and PC through Steam Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store.

The DLC of Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust it works as a prequel to the game and is set 25 years before the events of the story.

Still on the quest to eradicate Athia’s Rend once and for all, Frey finds herself following a mysterious voice that guides her to a place that transports her to the Rheddig Purge, the legendary battle that devastated Athia and that he eventually drove the Tantas insane.

Accompanied by Tanta Cinta and new magical abilities, Frey must discover answers and save Athia once again – as well as save herself -.

Source: Squre Enix

In “In Tanta We Trust”, players will fight alongside Tanta Cinta using Frey’s new magical abilities, generating new strategies for combat and coordinating devastating attacks against the invading Rheddig forces. Climb to new heights in unique landscapes designed in vertical format with the improved parkour skills of the protagonist.

The Forspoken DLC will arrive on May 26, 2023. Players who purchased the “Digital Deluxe Edition” will receive early access to this content on May 23 of the current year. Owners of the base game will be able to purchase the downloadable content separately.

