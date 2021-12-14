The game is slated for release in May 2022, and has already left some very positive first impressions.

Forspoken has caught the attention of the public of multiple ways: its fanciful proposal attracts every lover of the genre, while its combination of action and open world expands all imaginable possibilities. So it’s no surprise that the Luminous Productions title is one of the releases most anticipated of 2022, although Square Enix reiterates that this luxury will be exclusive to consoles PS5 for a long time.

Forspoken will be released on PS5 and PC on May 24, 2022The adventure is scheduled to premiere on PC and PS5 next May 24, and it seems that the rest of the consoles will have to wait a long time to be able to add Forspoken to their catalogs. And it is that, although we already knew that its exclusivity with the PlayStation console would last “at least two years“As discussed last year, Square Enix reaffirms its position and reiterates the intention: the game will not be released on other consoles until later 2 years from its initial launch.

Therefore, this fantastic experience continues on its intended course by moving away from other consoles for a few months. In the end, many looks are put into this game, as it has the participation of the director of Uncharted and the writer of Star Wars Rogue One for its story, and aims to present a graphic quality never seen in an open world installment.

Of course, the members of this house are impatient to know new details about this adventure, because in some first impressions of Forspoken we explained that it has the ability to offer an open world really particular. And it is that the Luminous Productions proposal does not only seek to give us an attractive game for the new generation of consoles, but also goes its own way to show a unique vision in its genre.

