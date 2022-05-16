There has been much talk of Forspoken, also thanks to the various postponements that have moved the release now for 11 October. What struck, at least initially, was the technical sector based on Luminous Engine, the same as in Final Fantasy XV. A long time has passed since its presentation and after Horizon Forbidden West the work Luminous Production has lost some of its luster.

But you don’t live by “graphics” alone, given that new technologies also offer improvements to the quality of life. He intervened on this Teppei Onotechnical director of the Luminous Engine, who provided interesting details on loading times on PlayStation 5:

“PS5 boasts blazingly fast loading times thanks to dedicated hardware. With a PC equipped with an M.2 SSD, gamers will be able to enjoy the game without worrying about loading times on both PS5 and PC.”

Read more

#Forspoken #PS5 #uploads