Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a new trailer dedicated to PS5 and within this we have the opportunity to see a fragment dedicated to Forspoken, a new action game from Square Enix, scheduled for PlayStation 5 and PC. It will be an exclusive only time console, but for how long? According to the footage, for 731 daysthat is two years.

As you can see in the image below, in fact, the PlayStation video in which Forspoken also appears explains that the release date is set for January 24, 2023 and that the game is exclusive until January 23, 2025.

This is a particularly long period, especially when compared to Final Fantasy 16, which apparently will be PS5 exclusive for only 6 months. In the latter case, however, the game will not even be available on PC initially, so it is possible that after 6 months the game will arrive on the computer but not immediately on other consoles.

An excerpt dedicated to Forspoken from the PlayStation trailer

We also remember one thing. Even assuming that the information indicated in the official video is not incorrect, it does not mean that Forspoken will arrive on other platforms exactly on that date. It is possible that the exclusivity of the actual PS5 be longer, as Square Enix may slow down publishing on other platforms. Furthermore, it is always possible that Sony will decide to renegotiate the exclusivity to extend it. The only certainty, for the moment, is that the one indicated is the current minimum exclusivity.

Finally, remember that at the moment there is one Forspoken product page on the Xbox Store with release date set for January 24, 2023: we will have to see if it will be updated.