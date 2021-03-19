The Square Enix Presents left us a lot of amazing announcements. The Japanese company revealed information about its upcoming projects in a special online broadcast, where it finally showed the official title of Project Athia.

Although this new IP was announced since 2020, it was until now that Square enix showed more progress of the project, which has been named as Forspoken officially.

The popular Japanese developer of JRPGs showed a cinematic epic of Forspoken. In it we could appreciate a little of the history and the world in which we will immerse ourselves, in addition to presenting the actress who performed the interpretation of the main character.

Ella Balinska will play the protagonist of Forspoken

Square enix He closed his special presentation this Thursday with a flourish. After announcing news about titles like Outriders and Life is Strange, he presented the long-awaited trailer for Forspoken. To everyone’s surprise, the actress Ella Balinska did the honors with the new trailer.

Renowned for playing Jane kano in the latest movie by Charlie’s Angels, Balinska will be in charge of giving life to Frey holland, the protagonist of Forspoken and who is trapped in a world as beautiful as it is cruel.

The company did not reveal more details about the story, but what we could see in the video, it seems that Frey is a girl who for some reason was transported to a fantastic place full of dragons and other threats.

We will have to wait until 2022 to find out what awaits us in Forspoken, which will be available on PlayStation 5 and PC. Meeting Square enix, it will surely be an incredible experience.

