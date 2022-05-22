Forspoken could be postponed again should Square Enix manage to publish Final Fantasy 16 by the end of 2022: the well-known leaker Nick Baker reported during the last episode of the XboxEra podcast.

As we know, last March Forspoken was postponed and the new release date was set for 11 October by the Japanese publisher, which however may have to review their plans to make sure that its top games don’t get in the way of each other.

“There is a possibility that Square Enix will postpone Forspoken again, but at the moment this is a hypothesis related to whether or not they will make it to release Final Fantasy 16 by this year,” said Baker.

In this case it would simply be a matter of giving priority to the project with the greatest potential, and there is no doubt that an established and popular brand like Final Fantasy results in this sense more relevant of what in the end is still a new intellectual property.

