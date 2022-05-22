Originally scheduled for May, Forspoken of Luminous Productions has been deferred to11 octoberand to allow developers to work on the title without rushing. However, the title could be further delayed, it would seem, due to Final Fantasy XVI should it be released earlier than expected.

The co-founder of Xbox It was Nick Baker, who lasted a recent episode of The XboxEra Podcast stated the following:

There is a possibility that Square may delay Forspoken again, but it’s a bit conditional and apparently this condition is tied to the possibility of getting Final Fantasy XVI out this year.

It appears that Square Enix is ​​evaluating the development progress of the Final Fantasy XVI And whether or not it might be ready for release in 2022more specifically during the holiday season. If the title is ready by then, Square may decide to release it right at the end of the year. postponing Forspoken again.

The strategy, by itself, would make perfect sense, given that Final Fantasy is a well-established franchiseand the sixteenth chapter is one of the most anticipated exclusives for PlayStation 5.

Forspoken it is in turn an important exclusive, but it is also a newly born IP and could be overwhelmed by the very new chapter of Final Fantasy. Instead of releasing two high-budget exclusives in the same window, Square Enix could therefore choose to space them furtherprovided that the conditions are favorable.

Keep in mind, however, that this is not a difficult confirmation and, therefore, we invite you to take what you have read so far with a grain of salt. In any case. the manufacturer of Final Fantasy XVI Naoki Yoshida recently stated that thiol development is almost complete and a new trailer will arrive shortly: