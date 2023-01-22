Square Enix has announced one last one gameplay showcase Of Forspoken before the official debut in stores. The live broadcast in Japanese will be broadcast at 12:00 Italian tomorrow, Monday 23 January 2023which should subsequently be followed by a reply with English subtitles, as previously happened for similar appointments.

You can follow the live broadcast at the indicated time on Square Enix’s Japanese channel at this address or conveniently from this news through the player below.

According to the details on the showcase (translated by PCGamesN) we learn that the Japanese voice actors of Frey and Cuff will be present and that for the occasion many contents will be presented together with the “latest gameplay” of Forspoken.

Forspoken will be available on PS5 and PC starting in January 24, 2023, in the meantime, to pass the time, you can read our trial published last month. In recent days we have seen the launch trailer of the game published by Square Enix and the first impressions from those who have come into possession of a copy well before the release date.