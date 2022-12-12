With Forspoken we are falling back into one of the oldest vices in the sector, namely that of creating prejudices about a title starting from completely wrong assumptions, demonstrating for the umpteenth time that we do not understand much about how video games are developed, especially triple A ones. It is above all the fault of the publisher promotional material too early, but now also those who have been following the gaming industry for a few years, read many gamers and insiders, should know that what about a game is shown years in advance of the actual launch may have little relevance to the final version, for the simple fact that the development has yet to enter that phase of final polishing and optimization where the hardest decisions are made, namely what to cut and what to leave.

So, Forspoken underwent a downgrade? More correctly it should be said that it has been optimized. We don’t know the conditions under which the first footage was recorded, but we imagine that at the time the development team hadn’t yet started cutting back to allow the game to run on PS5. Furthermore, it is probable that not all game systems were implemented and that, therefore, there were more free resources for graphics than actually available. In short, the videos will have been recorded with a build that is still far from definitive, in which the graphics were pumped up to test it.

The real problem, therefore, is not so much the downgrade, as having wanted to present the game too early, probably due to agreements between Square Enix and Sony, related to the exclusive PS5 console. Sony needed something next-gen to show at its events, Square Enix was interested in money, which we imagine was not a little, and the one who remained with the classic match lit in hand was the development team, which is now finds it subjected to criticism with the accusation of having degraded the graphics, which actually happens in all productions of this type.

Moreover, the work done also seems very good, overall, given that, according to the demo, the game engine seems to be able to manage the streaming of a large amount of data without major problems, with very fast movements of the protagonist around the map. In fact, it is also worth reflecting on the fact that the average gamer, and also many of the self-styled professional observers of the sector, consider only those games that have a great eye-catcher as “technically excellent”, without considering all the aspects that actually form the technical side. But that, as they say, is another story.

The hope is that Forspoken doesn’t pay for the prejudices due to poor marketing management and that it is judged sensibly for what it is (it doesn’t necessarily have to be liked, but having such a burden already on doesn’t start it off very well).

Let’s talk about it is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.