Through Amazon Italy it is still available on offer Forspoken in PS5 versionthe Square Enix game published at the beginning of 2023. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is €60, or 75%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price it’s €79.99. The current price is the lowest ever. Based on previous Amazon offers, the promotion lasts while supplies last, after which it can take months for the game to be available again. If you are interested, we recommend not waiting to purchase. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Forspoken is an open-world action and role-playing game based on the use of various magic and parkour. The protagonist, Frey, is able to move quickly and strike with various combinations of blows, in dynamic and choreographed clashes. The story is set in Athia, a magical land dominated by the Tanta, matrons who have become evil.