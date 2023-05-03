













Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust receives a preview to give you an idea of ​​what’s going on

This DLC will go on sale on May 26 and will be available on both PlayStation 5 and PC and works as a prequel to the main story of Forspoken where the protagonist travels in time.

Although the game mechanics do not receive much adjustment – at least that is what can be seen in the preview -, we have the variable a new character called Tanta Cinta who lends her skills to Frey both in combat and in exploring the world. .

Now, the Tanta are matriarchal sorceresses who rule the land of Athia to which Frey was transported at the beginning of this DLC. It is worth noting that this content takes place at the end of the story where the protagonist tries her best to get rid of the corruption in the land she was transported to.

“In the midst of her search, Frey follows a mysterious voice that takes her back in time. When she emerges, she Frey finds herself surrounded by chaos and destruction. Injured and covered in blood-soaked clothing, she discovers a grim truth about her fate.”, says the description of the video.

“Prosperous Athia is at war, but why and with whom? Accompanied by Tanta Cinta and a new set of magic, Frey must discover the answers and save Athia once again, and try to save herself.“.

How much does Forspoken cost? Did it drop in price?

At the time of writing this note about the next DLC of Forspoken which is called In Tanta We Trust we took on the task of finding out how much the game that is exclusive to PlayStation 5 on consoles costs, but you can also find it on PC.

If you take a look around Amazon you will find that the Square Enix game is at 1,052 MXN with free shipping if you have Prime. In Liverpool it has a certainly high price of 1,486 MXN. At GamePlanet you will find it at 1,471 MXN. It seems that the best deal is on Amazon, at least right now.

What do you think of what was shown of this Forspoken DLC?