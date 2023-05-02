SQUARE ENIX And Bright Productions have shared the trailer revealing the gameplay of “In Tanta We Trust”, the story DLC for Forspokenwhose release is scheduled for the next May 26th.

After restoring peace to Athiathe journey of Frey continues to search for a way to permanently rid the land of the effects of the Rupture. While searching for her, she comes across a mysterious voice which she decides to follow and which leads her into the past.

Once Frey resurfaces she finds herself surrounded by chaos and destruction. Wounded and wrapped in blood-soaked clothing, she discovers a sad truth about her fate. Newly prosperous Athia is at war, but why and with whom? Together with Lots of Cinta and from a new set of spells, Frey must discover the answers and save Athia once more, while also attempting to save herself.

Forspoken is available now at PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and Microsoft Store.

Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust – Gameplay Trailer





Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu