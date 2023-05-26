As scheduled, Square Enix today released the new expansion of Forspoken entitled In Tanta We Trustwhich is celebrated by a launch trailer in which we can see something of the new content coming.

We had seen a gameplay trailer at the beginning of the month and now it’s time to try it for yourself: In Tanta We Trust is a downloadable additional DLC that represents a sort of prequel of the main story, staging events that date back 25 years before Frey’s arrival in Athia, i.e. the main story of Forspoken.

In this case, the protagonist finds herself trying to eradicate evil from the game world, finding herself projected through time at the moment of the legendary battle that devastated Athia and drove the Tantas to madness. Supported by Tanta Cinta and a new set of unpublished magical abilities, Frey will find herself trying to save the world in this new situation, right during the “Purge of the Rheddig” and in a different setting with never-before-seen gameplay moments .

With the DLC, in addition to a new story, there are also new skills and the support of Tanta Cinta, able to provide additional gameplay elements to exploit and transforming the original Forspoken experience with something new compared to the base game. Between new events, spells, skills to unlock and consequent strategic choices to adopt, as well as new combos, In Tanta We Trust allows you to renew the Forspoken experience in a remarkable way. Meanwhile, Square Enix has announced the closure of Luminous Productions as a separate team, absorbed by the publisher.