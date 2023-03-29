SQUARE ENIX today announces the release date for the story DLC of Forspokencalled “In Tanta We Trust”. This downloadable content set 25 years before the main campaign will be available next May 26th. Who owns the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game will receive early access to the DLC on May 23rdall others will be able to purchase it separately.

THE FORSPOKEN: IN TANTA WE TRUST DLC WILL BE AVAILABLE ON MAY 26

Fight alongside Tantha Cinta and delve deeper into the world of Athia with story prequel DLC

MILAN (29 March 2023) – Today, Square Enix Ltd. announced that players will be able to return to the lands of Athia as Frey Holland with the new story downloadable content (DLC), Forspoken™: In Tanta We Trustarriving May 26, 2023 for the PlayStation®5 (PS5™) console and PC via STEAM®, the Epic Games Store and the Microsoft Store

The story-focused DLC, Forspoken: In Tanta We Trustwill serve as a prequel to the main game and takes place 25 years before the events of Forspoken. Continuing her search for a way to eradicate the Ruin from Athia once and for all, Frey finds herself following a mysterious voice that leads her to a place that somehow transports her to Rheddig’s Purge, the legendary battle that ravaged Athia. and drove the Tanthas to madness. Accompanied by Tantha Cinta and a new set of magical abilities, Frey must discover the answers and save Athia once again…and try to save herself.

In the DLC Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust, players will fight alongside Tantha Cinta using Frey’s new magical ability to unlock new combat strategies and coordinate devastating attack combos against Rheddig’s forces. Reach new heights in unique vertically designed environments with Frey’s refined magic-enhanced parkour skills.

The DLC Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust will be available on May 26, 2023. Players who have purchased the Digital Deluxe Edition of Forspoken will receive early access to the story DLC on May 23, 2023. Players who own the main game will be able to purchase Forspoken : In Tanta We Trust DLC separately.

