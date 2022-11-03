The magical world of Athia it is dangerous in Forspokenbut fortunately the protagonist Frey it has a lot of magical firepower that it can use when facing corrupt beasts and people. Luminous Productions wanted to establish some ground rules for the appearance and functioning of witchcraft in Forspoken, with the developer settling for an idea of ​​exotic energy that manipulates the natural elements around the player.

“We wanted to prevent things like fire or rocks from suddenly appearing out of nowhere. It seemed too obvious and ordinary to us especially for a game so focused on magic, even if it would not have been strange and would not have caused any problems.“Lead visual effects artist Ryota Nozoe explained in a PlayStation blog post.”We decided that each spell would follow the same rule: start with magical energy and move on to natural phenomena, such as fire and rocks we just talked about, then, when the spell has already been cast, go back to energy. magical before fading“.

With those ideas in place, the magic of combat has been broken down into various specialties. Earth-based purple magic can unleash fast bullets, more powerful hits, and explosive rock clusters. Burst Shot covers Frey in a protective shield that explodes upon release, Scatter Shot is a steady stream of high-speed rocks followed by a high-damage explosive bullet, while other support spells can drop mines, create barriers, and more.

Red magic is a fire-based selection of spells that focus primarily on offensive abilities. With it, Frey can throw fireballs, cover herself with flames, and summon elemental fire pets into battle. Melee options are also expanded with red magic, allowing Frey to power up her physical attacks and summon a powerful blade in battle. Green magic uses water for support and defensive spells.

All of these abilities can also be used in conjunction with each other, and when combined with Frey’s magical parkour abilities, she will have a variety of abilities to use for any dangerous situation she finds herself in.

Source: PlayStation Blog