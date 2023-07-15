Forspoken And improved a lot on PS5thanks to the updates that the development team has made available after the launch of the game, characterized as you will remember by a series of technical problems.

He thought about revealing the new condition of the Luminous Productions title Digital Foundrywhich carried out new tests a few months after the first Forspoken analysis, in which the many technical limitations of the project came to light.

With the version 1.2the game has seen a significant improvement in ambient occlusion, to the benefit of the rendering of the scenarios and in combination with an optimization of the lighting system, but it is above all in terms of performance that the greatest efforts have been made.

The updates have in fact allowed Forspoken to reach i 60 fps stable within zones where it previously didn’t push past 40 frames, and to deliver a rocky 30fps in ray-traced quality mode where it previously ran at no more than 20 frames.

Of course, these improvements do not touch the shortcomings of the Square Enix production on the gameplay front, which we described in the Forspoken review, but it must be recognized that the authors have worked hard to remedy the technical problems of the launch.