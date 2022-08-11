A brand new trailer for Forspoken, which, through the description of the protagonist, introduces us to the game world. Sadly, the spot was criticized by fans and instantly became the subject of memes.

On Twitter there have been several fake advertisements for Bloodborne, Undertale, Doom and even Metal Gear Solid along the lines of the Forspoken commercial. The funniest though is undoubtedly a full trailer made for Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 which was posted online by Twitter user Bobvids.

Originally slated for an October 11 release date, Square Enix announced that the title would be postponed early next year. Below you can see some of these hilarious memes that have been posted by Twitter users.



i hope nobody else did this https://t.co/ZCT9GLvVDo pic.twitter.com/0YZnhGaccY – Jake Baldino (@JakeBaldino) August 10, 2022



We remind you that Forspoken will be available on PC and PS5 starting from January 24th.

Source: Kotaku