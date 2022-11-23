The Korean company Koramgame is using footage from Forspoken to promote its MMORPG for mobile systems, called Goddess: Primal Chaos – MMORPG, in an operation not only smelling of illegality, but also very sad for how it was packaged.

The problems are many: ethics aside, the Korean game is enormously different from Forspoken (below is an image showing its gameplay):

An image from Goddess:Primal Chaos – MMORPG

Furthermore, it is not clear why making a video with very low resolution movies, and then sticking the game UI at normal resolution on top. The effect is really devastating, it’s so bad. To make it even worse is the background music: the song “I Say Yeah” by Vanni G, which demonstrates how the authors of the video also have a bad taste in music and don’t know how to link videos and images.

There are also many other blunders, such as the use of an icon with a white woman for a black character. It’s not really clear what whoever made the video wanted to achieve, other than a lawsuit from Square Enix.

It must be said that mobile advertisements are known for their often very low quality and for often being traps for naive people, based on low-level psychological tricks to attract people. Evidently they must work, if the formula is proposed again ad libitum.