The actress who voices Tantha Prav will be Pollyanna McIntosh. Pre-order now available on PlayStation®5 and PC.

MILAN (10 December 2021) – At tonight’s The Game Awards, SQUARE ENIX® and Luminous Productions showed a new trailer for the studio’s debut title, Forspoken, announcing the release date of the game worldwide: May 24, 2022. The trailer was presented by the star of Forspoken, Ella Balinska, who plays the lead character Frey Holland, and by the actress Pollyanna McIntosh (series The Walking Dead), who joined the cast to play the ruthless Tantha Prav.

In the new trailer, fans can take a look at the mysterious land of Athia and meet some of the remaining inhabitants. There is also new information on “Ruin,” which is a devastating miasma that ceaselessly corrupts everything it touches. Somehow, Frey survived this strange phenomenon, thus offering Athia a thread of hope.

The new action-packed gameplay images in the trailer show how Frey’s mission to Athia will lead her to discover various locations where she will learn how to use her magical parkour to travel this unknown land smoothly and quickly. Also seen are some of the magical abilities she will use to fight Athia’s wild beasts she encounters along her path, including the newly revealed Doom Zombies and Jabberwock.

The players also met a new character from Forspoken, Tantha Prav, the wicked evil witch played by the actress of the TV series The Walking Dead, Pollyanna McIntosh. “It was incredible to play Tantha Prav, and I can’t wait for the players to meet her and get to know her as Frey sees her: an unstoppable, remorseless force of nature, full of secrets.” McIntosh said. “She will prove to be a ruthless opponent for the players who follow Frey on her journey to the land of Athia.”

SQUARE ENIX and Luminous Productions have also unveiled details of the Digital Deluxe Edition, which is available for pre-order starting today. The Digital Deluxe Edition includes some fantastic bonuses, including:

Rare Resource Kit (included only in the Digital Deluxe Edition for PlayStation®5);

Mini artbook (digital download);

Mini-soundtrack (digital download);

Prequel DLC “Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust“*.

Those who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition will also receive the items and equipment, described below, which will help them as they explore Athia:

Unlimited Cloak, Symbol Combo Necklace, Nails Haptic Support and the starter creation kit (PS5);

Elite Cloak, Spooky Combo Necklace And nails Prismatic explosion (PC).

From today, it is also possible to pre-order the Digital Standard Edition. Those who do so for the Digital Standard Edition for PS5 or PC (on STEAM®, Epic Games Store or Microsoft Store) will also receive the pre-order bonuses listed above for their respective platforms at launch.

The physical (on disc) ** version of the game will also be available at select retailers. Physical (on disk) pre-orders are subject to availability and local retailers’ schedules ***.

Designed for PS5, Forspoken It will make the most of the power of the new console and allow Luminous Productions to develop its philosophy and offer a never-before-seen gaming experience that blends art with the most cutting-edge technologies. Forspoken will be released simultaneously on PS5 and PC (on STEAM®, Epic Games Store or Microsoft Store) on May 24, 2022.

* The Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust prequel DLC will be available in the winter of 2022, following the game’s launch. Those who pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition will receive early access to the prequel DLC as soon as it is available.

** Pre-order digital bonus game items are not available with physical pre-order.

*** The start of pre-orders for the physical version varies by retailer.