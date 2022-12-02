One of the most expected games for this year was Forspokena different proposal from Square Enix that I would bet on action and magic spells everywhere. However, the imminent news arrived that it would last until January 2023a decision that would have been made based on development, although some think it was for another reason.

In a last transmission that was made of the game, the developers answered some questions about the story of the game, its characters, and more narrative details. But there was also some talk about performance, stating that thanks to the benefits of ssd of PS5it will be possible to make fast trips that last only a second.

According to the translation that was made, Forspoken features a 3D world map, with over 100 magic spells in four main categories and RPG elements created by the people behind games like final fantasy xv. Added to that is magical parkour, which could appeal to fans of titles like Assassin’s Creed.

For his part, Square Enix compare the narrative with narnia Y Alice in Wonderland. The magic and fantasy part was elaborated by gary whittaafter which it was turned over to Amy Hennig (Uncharted) to help build a story around athia Y Many (antagonists).

The game will come to PS5 on January 23, 2023.

Via: PS Lifestyle

editor’s note: Hopefully Forspoken is the first of many games to start showing the true potential of PlayStation 5. Until today we have had few games that are truly exclusive to that generation.