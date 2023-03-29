Square Enix Ltd. announced that players will be able to return to the lands of Athia as Frey Holland with the new story downloadable content (DLC), Forspoken: In Tanta We Trustarriving on May 26, 2023 for the PlayStation 5 console and PC via STEAM, the Epic Games Store and the Microsoft Store.

The story-focused DLC, Forspoken: In Tanta We Trustwill serve as a prequel to the main game and takes place 25 years before the events of Forspoken. Continuing his search for a way to eradicate the Ruin out of Athia once and for all, Frey finds herself following a mysterious voice that leads her to a place that somehow transports her to Rheddig’s Purge, the legendary battle that devastated Athia and drove the Tanthas to madness. Accompanied by Tantha Cinta and a new set of magical abilities, Frey must discover the answers and save Athia once again…and try to save herself.

In the DLCs Forspoken: In Tanta We Trustplayers will fight alongside Tantha Cinta using Frey’s new magical ability to unlock new combat strategies and coordinate devastating attack combos against the Rheddig’s forces. Reach new heights in unique vertically designed environments with Frey’s refined magic-enhanced parkour skills.

The DLC Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust will be available on May 26, 2023. Players who have purchased the Digital Deluxe Edition of Forspoken will receive early access to the story DLC on May 23, 2023. Players who own the main game will be able to purchase Forspoken : In Tanta We Trust DLC separately.