Square Enix has shown our first look at gameplay from Forspoken DLC – In Tanta We Trust.

Releasing on 26th May across PlayStation 5 and PC, it’s a prequel to the main game as protagonist Frey is released back in time.

While gameplay is more of the same, Frey will be joined on her adventure by Tanta Cinta lending her abilities during combat and exploration. Check out the trailer below.

Forspoken – In Tanta We Trust Gameplay Trailer

Who are the Tanta? They’re the matriarchal sorceresses who rule the mysterious land of Athia, into which Frey is transported during the game’s opening.

The DLC will take place at the end of the story, as Frey searches for a way to permanently rid Athia of the Break – its strange corruption.

From the trailer description: “Amid her search, she follows a mysterious voice that leads her into the past. When she emerges, Frey finds herself surrounded by chaos and destruction. Injured and draped in blood-soaked clothing, she discovers a grim truth about her fate. The recently thriving Athia is at war, but why and with whom? Accompanied by Tanta Cinta, and a new set of magic, Frey must uncover the answers and save Athia once more – and attempt to save herself.”

Though news of the DLC has been known for a while, Square Enix admitted that sales of Forspoken were “lacklustre” following critical reviews of the game.

Its development team, Luminous Productions, has also been folded into Square Enix.

Still, there has been some positive reception to the game – and for fans, In Tanta We Trust should provide a satisfying conclusion to the experience.

Our Forspoken review praised its combat and exploration. Meanwhile, I spoke with composer Garry Schyman on finding a musical voice for Frey.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.



Manage cookie settings

