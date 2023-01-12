The release date of Forspoken, Square Enix’s open world, is now just around the corner. Waiting for the release, set for the next one January 24thmany players have thoroughly explored the demo of the title, discovering an interesting detail.

There are numerous players who, in the last few hours, have made their game progress known on Reddit and YouTube, stating that the maximum level that their character can reach has stabilized at the number 99. Several videos are also available on the net showing a Frey at maximum power.

These players have declared that they have unlocked all the spells present in the demo and that they have employed a substantial amount of hours to reach this level: we are talking about a game time between 40 and 50 hours in total.

It must be emphasized that the demo is nothing more than a small part of the title, so it is obvious to think that it will probably be It is possible to pass level 99 in the full game, as many users of the Forspoken subreddit have speculated.

The adventure of young Frey is about to arrive on PC and as an exclusive console on PS5, in the meantime Square Enix has delighted us with a beautiful cinematic trailer of the title, present on its YouTube channel, and is preparing for the launch of Octopath Traveler 2, scheduled for February 24th.