PC Games Hardware has put it to the test Forspoken to test the new Microsft technology Direct Storage, which promises faster loading times in games. The result is that they actually become one, but by registering a decline in performance 10% on an ultra-performance GPU like the GeForce RTX 4090.

DirectStorage 1.1 moves the job of decompressing game resources from the CPU to the video card. According to Microsoft, loading times become three times faster this way. Sure, a lot depends on the hardware you own. Be that as it may, most of the tests that have emerged these days have focused precisely on loading times, while PC Games Hardware has decided to verify theimpact on frame rate.

The test was conducted with a system with a Core i9-12900K processor (Alder Lake) and a GeForce RTX 4090. The game was running at 4K on one SATA SSD and two M.2 SSDs (models not specified).

Benchmark results table, taken from Tom’s Hardware

According to the tests, the configuration with SATA SSD was the best in terms of framerate. Switching to an M.2 SSD dropped the average framerate by 10%. Note the percentiles that remain constant on each configuration, a sign that the gameplay was fluid in any case.

It must be said that the tests were conducted on a very performing system and it would be interesting to verify the functioning of DirectStorage on average PCs, which certainly do not mount an RTX 4090. We will certainly have them soon.