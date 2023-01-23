The reviews of Forspoken have highlighted a rather mixed reception for the Square Enix game on PS5, in general somewhat below expectations but also thetechnical analysis from Digital Foundry exhibition lights and shadows on the game in question.

As you can see in the video reported below, the British column carries out the usual examination of the game by grasping various technical aspects and demonstrating how, despite being brilliant in some respects, in others it demonstrates various problems.

One of the most impressive elements is the fact that the game has very low loads, even below the second.

The animations they are particularly fluid and some elements of the scenery, such as vegetation, react to the movement of the protagonist. Particle effects are handled by the GPU, and in general there are very high quality presets on volumetric clouds and character models.

Some doubtful aspects concern thelighting: In some ways, it seems to be a clear step back from Final Fantasy 15, despite the years that have passed since the latter. Indirect light appears not very incisive and even direct light makes the contours poorly defined and spreads in an unconvincing way.

This also results in a lower ambient occlusion effect than that of Final Fantasy XV. There are few shadows projected by light sources and in general there are inconsistencies between shadow areas and illuminated areas.

Other odd elements include distant objects not appearing in long-range shots, with the visual quality only emerging on objects very close to the camera. Furthermore, the resolution exhibits a rather unstable trend.

There resolution in performance mode it is 1440p and in graphics quality mode it is 4K, but in both cases the internal resolution is much lower, then raised through FSR 2.0. In several cases, a resolution halved compared to that set as the target has been detected, i.e. in performance mode it can drop to 720p as the native internal resolution.

Even the frame rate it is somewhat unstable: in performance mode it can drop around 40 fps in some areas and in Quality mode around 30 fps. In the first case, using VRR in 120Hz may solve the problem. Ultimately, according to Digital Foundry, the initial reveal trailer for Project Athia looked significantly better than the final game. To find out more, we refer you to our review of Forspoken published today.