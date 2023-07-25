As reported by SteamDB, Square Enix would have removed Denuvo tamper protection from Forspoken from the PC version. This means that the game is no longer protected, but above all it means that the (possible) problems caused by the software will disappear.
Recall that Forspoken was released on PC and PS5 at January 2023. It has had various technical problems since launch, but Square Exin – although the game has not achieved the desired success – has worked to improve performance, ambient occlusion effects and more, mainly thanks to an update made available in March.
For the moment the Forspoken Steam page still reports that Denuvo is there, but Square Enix will likely update the page soon.
Forspoken, Denuvo and why they don’t like it
Denuvo, as mentioned, is a software designed to prevent players from illegally sharing a copy of the game. Normally Denuvo is surpassed in a short time, but the goal of the software houses is to protect the game – Forspoken in this case – for the launch period, during which the highest number of sales takes place (at least for non-live service premium games).
Eventually though, Denuvo gets outdated so the publishers accept after some time remove it, as it is no longer needed and also often causes some technical problems. We don’t know how much impact Denuvo has on Forspoken specifically, but PC owners can take a test to see if performance has improved significantly.
Furthermore, many gamers are against Denuvo and, while not illegally downloading games, prefer not to buy software protected by this technology. Those players, therefore, can now buy the game on PC.
Finally, we leave you with our review of Forspoken.
