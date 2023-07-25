As reported by SteamDB, Square Enix would have removed Denuvo tamper protection from Forspoken from the PC version. This means that the game is no longer protected, but above all it means that the (possible) problems caused by the software will disappear.

Recall that Forspoken was released on PC and PS5 at January 2023. It has had various technical problems since launch, but Square Exin – although the game has not achieved the desired success – has worked to improve performance, ambient occlusion effects and more, mainly thanks to an update made available in March.

For the moment the Forspoken Steam page still reports that Denuvo is there, but Square Enix will likely update the page soon.